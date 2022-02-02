Ubex (UBEX) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Ubex has a market capitalization of $726,024.09 and approximately $204,912.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00282163 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

