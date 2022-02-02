UBS Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

