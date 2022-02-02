UBS Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
