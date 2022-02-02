UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBS opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $47,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

