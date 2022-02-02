Udemy (UDMY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UDMY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59. Udemy has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

