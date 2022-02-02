UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €20.50 by UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €20.50 ($23.03) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($16.97) target price on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.44) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.79 ($19.99).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.