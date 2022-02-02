UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,909,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 3,677,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,212.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

