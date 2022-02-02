United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.77%.

OTCMKTS UBAB remained flat at $$29.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

