United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $226.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

UPS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $230.57. 119,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

