United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.83. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

