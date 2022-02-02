United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

UPS stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

