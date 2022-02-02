Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

