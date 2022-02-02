Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.