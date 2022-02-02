uPlexa Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $302,767.86 and $761.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

