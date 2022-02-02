Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Position Lessened by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,957 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.64 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

