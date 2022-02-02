US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

