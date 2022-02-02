US Bancorp DE Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

