US Bancorp DE Has $675,000 Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

