US Bancorp DE Has $689,000 Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 154.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

