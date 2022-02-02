US Bancorp DE Sells 209 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $793.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

