US Bancorp DE Takes $588,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 905.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738,738 shares of company stock worth $940,218,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

