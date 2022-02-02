UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 37.4% in January

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTSI opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

