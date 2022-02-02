V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

