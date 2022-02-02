Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:VMI opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.93. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.91 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

