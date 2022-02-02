Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 46,851 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

