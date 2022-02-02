Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 78,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

