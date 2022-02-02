Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 125,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,912. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.47.

