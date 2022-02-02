Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.78 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.