Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 883,321 shares.The stock last traded at $29.96 and had previously closed at $27.08.

Several research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

