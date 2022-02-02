Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.