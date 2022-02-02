VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 783,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.25. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

