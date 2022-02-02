Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.40. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.79. 1,010,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,394,635. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

