Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $245.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $245.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock worth $1,219,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.