ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $47.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.27. 110,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,860,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

