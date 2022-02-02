Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:VOG opened at GBX 4.44 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.55. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

