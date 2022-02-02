Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,822. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

