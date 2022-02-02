Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $9,313,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

