Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 695,228 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

