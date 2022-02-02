Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

