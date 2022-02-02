Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 162,835 Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 176.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Diginex worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diginex during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diginex by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Diginex Limited has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

