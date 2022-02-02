Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 986 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $473.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.39 and a 200 day moving average of $501.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.