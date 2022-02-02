Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.54. The company had a trading volume of 148,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.69. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

