Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

