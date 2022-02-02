VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 9,126 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

