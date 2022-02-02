W. R. Berkley Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WRB. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $85.79 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.