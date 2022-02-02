Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $959.85 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

