Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.46. Wabash National shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $908.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 188,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

