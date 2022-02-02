WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 8.1%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 150,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. Analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

