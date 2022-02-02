Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 17,821 Shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 7.15% of Versus Systems worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. Versus Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,026.29% and a negative return on equity of 106.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

