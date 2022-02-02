Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

