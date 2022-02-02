Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WAT opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.29. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.